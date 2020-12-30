J. Alexander’s Reopens After Fire

J. Alexander’s, located at 1721 Galleria Blvd, has reopened to the public after a fire significantly damaged the restaurant a few weeks ago.

The restaurant reopened on Monday, December 28th at 4 pm and will continue with normal hours as they continue to repair the damages.

The December 16th fire caused more than $150,000 in damage, according to Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris.

Farris said that a hot ember from the wood-burning chargrill appliance ignited the fire inside the ductwork of the kitchen hood exhaust system. He said there was significant creosote and grease build-up inside the ductwork, which contributed to the fire.

You can make a reservation for dining online here as well as order online for pick-up.