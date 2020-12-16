J. Alexander’s Restaurant in Cool Springs Catches Fire

Franklin, TN – Fire significantly damaged the J. Alexander’s restaurant in Cool Springs this morning, causing more than $150,000 in damage, according to Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris.

Farris said that a hot ember from the wood-burning chargrill appliance ignited the fire inside the ductwork of the kitchen hood exhaust system. He said there was significant creosote and grease build-up inside the ductwork, which contributed to the fire.

The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched at 9:31 AM to the restaurant, located at 1721 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department also responded and assisted via the departments’ automatic aid agreement.

The building was closed to the public when the fire broke out. Approximately 10 employees were in the building, preparing to open for lunch. Upon discovering the fire, employees evacuated and called 911. Williamson county Emergency Communications also received multiple calls from passersby who spotted flames and smoke coming from exhaust vents on the roof of the building.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the building. Farris said he expects the business to remain closed for repairs at least through Friday. No one was injured.