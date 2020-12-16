RH Outlet Opens in Cool Springs

Attention all RH fans!

The upscale furniture store, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, has just opened an outlet in Cool Springs. It is located at 1626 Galleria Boulevard next to the Nike outlet store.

Today, December 16, was the first official opening day.

What customers can expect to find when shopping at the store is returned items, pieces that have been removed from the RH store floor that were used as displays or items that might be scratched or have a small defect. Discounts offered on items are from 20 percent to 50 percent.

You will find an array of rugs, lighting, and furniture pieces from dining room tables, to sofas and chairs. There are a few pieces of artwork scattered around the store.

This is the first RH outlet store in the area. Hours of operations are Monday – Saturday 11 am – 7 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm.