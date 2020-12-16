RH Outlet Opens in Cool Springs

By
Donna Vissman
-
RH Outlet
photo by Donna Vissman

Attention all RH fans!

The upscale furniture store, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, has just opened an outlet in Cool Springs. It is located at 1626 Galleria Boulevard next to the Nike outlet store.

Today, December 16, was the first official opening day.

What customers can expect to find when shopping at the store is returned items, pieces that have been removed from the RH store floor that were used as displays or items that might be scratched or have a small defect. Discounts offered on items are from 20 percent to 50 percent.

You will find an array of rugs, lighting, and furniture pieces from dining room tables, to sofas and chairs. There are a few pieces of artwork scattered around the store.

This is the first RH outlet store in the area. Hours of operations are Monday – Saturday 11 am – 7 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm.

Previous articleMorning Source: Fleet Feet
Avatar
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here