OBITUARY: Janis Kaye Flamm

Janis Kaye Flamm, age 82, of Spring Hill, TN passed away peacefully at home on December 12, 2020.

Born in Jonesboro, IL to the late Carl Andrew and Edna Louise Flamm. Graduate of OSF Saint Francis Medical Center Radiology Technologist Program, she worked as a supervisor in the Radiology Dept. until her retirement in 2001. She was an avid reader, loved to draw, write and watch PBS.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Gregory Thomas Underhill; granddaughter, Justine Nicole Underhill; and sisters, Ramona, Shirley and Lori.

Survived by daughters, Deborah Kaye Bady and Jana Yvonne Underhill; granddaughters, Brandi Lee James, Mallory Kathryn Tomlin and Julie Ann Underhill; grandsons, Jarred Michael Rowe and Paul Thomas Underhill; great grandchildren, Ella Margaret James, Aiden Wade James and Peter Gregory Skidmore; siblings, Barbara Homan, Cecilia Coppini, Esther Lunderborg, Theresa Flamm and Steven Flamm; daughter-in-law, Penny Eileen Underhill; son-in-law, Samuel Wade Bady; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com