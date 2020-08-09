Morning Source: Franklin Art Teacher Cassie Stephens

Morning Source

Guest: Franklin Art Teacher Cassie Stephens



Originally Aired: June 1, 2020

Morning Source talks with Franklin art teacher Cassie Stephens. Cassie talks with us about what it is like teaching art virtually during COVID-19 and her upcoming projects, including a book for art teachers.

Cassie was also featured on the Netflix show ‘Nailed It’ and won $10,000. Read our story here.

