Astronauts Make Video to Travis Tritt Song From Space

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have created a one-of-a-kind video of them singing along to Travis Tritt’s hit song, “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive.” Starring commander Chris Cassidy and the ISS crew, the video features clips of them living their daily lives in space while lip-syncing to the famous Travis Tritt tune.

Cassidy and the crew are part of Expedition 63, a long-duration mission to the International Space Station. The team is helping to conduct research and participate in several spacewalks outside of the station. The mission began on April 17, 2020, and will continue through October 2020.

Via Twitter, Travis Twit stated, “This is the closest I will ever get to actually being in space. I’m very honored to have my music being played on the International Space Station!”

This is the closest I will ever get to actually being in space. I’m very honored to have my music being played on the International Space Station! Thanks so much! https://t.co/jA6J3FkJOA — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) August 5, 2020

For more information on the International Space Station, visit Nasa.gov. For more information on Travis Tritt, visit his website TravisTritt.com