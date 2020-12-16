Morning Source: Fleet Feet

Morning Source

Guest: Fleet Feet



Originally Aired: December 11, 2020

Small Business Friday: Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Christi Beth Adams from Fleet Feet located at 330 Franklin Rd Suite, Suite 262 in Brentwood (in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center.)

Fleet Feet is known for their shoewear and their shoe fitting process. The Fleet Feet Outfitting Process focuses on providing you with running shoes that fit properly, gear that improves your experience and knowledge to help you move your best—whether that’s a 10-minute walk or a three-hour marathon.

In addition to shoes, Fleet Feet carries athleisure wear, accessories for running, walking and other exercise.

Currently, Fleet Feet is hosting a Jingle Jangle Virtual 5K, a virtual 5K. Grab your (socially-distanced) group, pick up your bells at any of our three locations and go for a cheery run or walk.

How it works:

Register here

Pick up your shoe bells from any 3 store locations

By registering to run, you are entered to win a $100 store gift card.

Take pictures and post to social media – make sure to tag Fleet Feet Nashville – and you’ll get an extra entry.

Festive attire and singing recommended, but not required.

Follow Fleet Feet on Facebook to learn more.

***

