Santa’s Trees Donates Over $7K to Brentwood High School

Many local families make picking out a fresh cut Christmas tree from Santa’s Trees at Hill Center Brentwood an annual tradition. It’s also a tradition for Santa’s Trees to give back to the Williamson County community that has supported the seasonal business since 1996.

For 24 years, Santa’s Trees, with the support of H.G. Hill Realty Company and U.S. Bank, has donated a portion of tree sales to Brentwood High School. To date, nearly $133,000 has been gifted to the school. “Every customer who comes to see us has a smile on their face and is ready to celebrate the season,” said Santa’s Trees Owner Jim McLeod. “We love seeing local families each year and being a part of their tradition, so it’s wonderful to give back to the community with these yearly donations.”

McLeod presented this year’s donation of $7,500 to Brentwood High School Principal Kevin Keidel on Dec. 14 as the lot wrapped up the season early due to being completely sold out of trees. “We appreciate the generous donation from Santa’s Trees. Each year the donation is combined with other PTO funds to purchase technology, teaching materials, lab specimens, band instruments, athletic equipment and other items for the school. We are grateful for the wonderful partnership we have with Santa’s Trees, H.G. Hill Realty Company, and U.S. Bank.” said Keidel.

Jimmy Granbery, chair and CEO, H.G. Hill Realty Company, joined Keidel, McLeod and U.S. Bank Assistant V.P. Carey Evans at the check presentation. “Having Santa’s Trees at Hill Center Brentwood is not only festive, it exemplifies the true spirit of Christmas.” said Granbery. “We look forward to this long-standing partnership every year.”

The Santa’s Trees Brentwood lot is located in the U.S. Bank parking lot at 289 Franklin Road. Products include garland, wreaths and a variety of fresh trees that are delivery weekly.

The company – now in its 36th year of business – also donates to Centennial High School, Hillsboro High School, East Magnet School, Rutland Elementary, and Gladeville Elementary.

Visit www. santaschristmastrees.com to learn more about the company’s commitment to schools through its fundraising opportunities.

About Santa’s Christmas Trees

At age 17, Jim McLeod thought it would be fun to set up a small lot and sell Christmas trees. In years past, he had sold trees as a part-time job and enjoyed it enough to venture out on his own. So, he got to work and established his first lot on Hillsboro Road at Grassland in 1985. Since then, Santa’s Trees has expanded from one to eight lots, including Brentwood, Cool Springs, Grassland, Mt Juliet, Hendersonville, and three locations in Nashville. Every Christmas, McLeod’s 100 plus staff members known as Treemen are eager to share in the holiday experience. These Treemen include teachers, landscapers and musicians, who return each year. Thirty Treemen have been with Santa’s Trees for at least five years, and twelve have been there for 12 years or more. The company prides itself on selling only premium trees that are freshly cut each week, with a dark green color, lush foliage, excellent needle retention and strong branches. For additional information, contact Jim McLeod at 615.202.5350 or visit www. santaschristmastrees.com

About H.G. Hill Realty Company, LLC

H.G. Hill Realty Company has been growing with Nashville since 1895. What started as a grocery store business has evolved into a privately held real estate portfolio of more than two million square feet. Ushering in a new era that began in 1993 with the sale of the grocery store operations to independent owners, the company’s mixed-use lifestyle centers may be found throughout Nashville and surrounding areas. Setting the standard for innovative design and development, the company’s flagship center, Hill Center Green Hills – and its development team – have received numerous awards and recognition for excellence in built environment/urban design, landscape design and sustainability practices. Recognition has been received by NAIOP Nashville, International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), Tennessee Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architecture (ASLA), Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) Nashville District Council, Nashville Business Journal, Nashville Post, Metro Nashville Tree Advisory Committee, and more. For more information, visit http://www.hghill.com.