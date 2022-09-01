Morning Source – Dammi Vino

Morning Source

Guest: Dammi Vino



Originally Aired: August 31, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Toni Rowan with Dammi Vino.

If you want to experience Italy in your own home, here’s a way to do that. Dammi Vino shared with us how they bring the best of Italy to your home with a food and wine experience. Also, they will be hosting public events this fall.

