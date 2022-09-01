Morning Source – Dammi Vino

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Dammi Vino 

Originally Aired: August 31, 2022 

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Toni Rowan with Dammi Vino.

If you want to experience Italy in your own home, here’s a way to do that. Dammi Vino shared with us how they bring the best of Italy to your home with a food and wine experience. Also, they will be hosting public events this fall.

Find more information here. 

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

