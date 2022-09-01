Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 1, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 1, 2022.
A Lifetime movie is filming in the park in front of the Mooreland Mansion at CityPark Brentwood beginning today (Wednesday) through Friday night. The movie will feature film legend Rita Moreno. The public is invited to attend and watch filming. Read more.
Located at 1109 Davenport Boulevard next to Sopapillas, the popular burger joint had no notice on the door but a message on its website for customers. Read more.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.
Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s. Read more.
The fair is an opportunity for Williamson County high school students to talk to university representatives from around the country. There is no cost to attend the event, which will take place at the Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, September 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Read more.