Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 1, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 1, 2022.

1Holiday Lifetime Movie Filming in Brentwood This Week

Lifetime movie is filming in the park in front of the Mooreland Mansion at CityPark Brentwood beginning today (Wednesday) through Friday night. The movie will feature film legend Rita Moreno. The public is invited to attend and watch filming. Read more.

2Franklin Burger Co. Permanently Closes

Franklin Burger Co.
photo by Donna Vissman

Located at 1109 Davenport Boulevard next to Sopapillas, the popular burger joint had no notice on the door but a message on its website for customers. Read more.

3What’s New to Streaming in September 2022

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.

4Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area

Rendering from Chuy's
Rendering from Chuy\’s

Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s. Read more.

5Find Out Who’s Attending College Fair, Industry Night

The fair is an opportunity for Williamson County high school students to talk to university representatives from around the country. There is no cost to attend the event, which will take place at the Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, September 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Read more.

