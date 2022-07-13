Morning Source – Bethlehem United Methodist Church Fish Fry

Morning Source

Guest: Bethlehem United Methodist Fish Fry



Originally Aired: July 13, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Ron Whitler with Bethlehem United Methodist Fish Fry.

The longstanding event in Franklin is back with all-you-can-eat fish; they have ordered a ton of fish, literally! Don’t miss the family-friendly event with music, kid’s area, and one of the best bake sales in the area.

Learn more here.

