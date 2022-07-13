The 47th Annual Bethlehem UMC Fish Fry Returns on July 15th

One of the county’s longest-running events, the Bethlehem United Methodist Church’s Fish Fry, returns on July 15th for its 47th year on the grounds of the Grassland Church at 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road off Hillsboro Road Franklin, TN 37069.

BUMC Fish Fry Chairman Mike Loring says they are so happy to host all our neighbors for a good old-fashioned social with delicious, all-you-can-eat catfish, live music, and a free children’s area – all helping support church missions.

“Sharing in this summertime fun is something we look forward to all year. People can join us on the shaded grounds of the church, have a terrific time and help us help our community. All the proceeds help support the church’s missions abroad and locally including Kathy’s Backpacks which provides new backpacks and supplies for area school children needing assistance which we will pack the week after the fish fry just in time for school,” Loring said.

One of the highlights of the evening is the Bethlehem Bluegrass Band which will fill the grounds with classic, bluegrass favorites. The menu includes 1,800 pounds of pond-raised catfish served along with homemade hushpuppies, sliced tomatoes, white beans, and delicious cole slaw created from a secret church recipe. The incredible silent auction includes beautiful artwork, sports tickets, home décor, themed gift baskets, and more.

The bake sale is always a very popular spot with a variety of items from cupcakes and sourdough bread to brownies and cookies said Bake Sale Chair Jan Speer.

“The church is known for some of the best bakers in Franklin and will have a huge variety of delicious treats,” Speer said.

Pied Piper Creamery, a Nashville favorite, is also joining us again for a delicious treat!

With live music, all-you-can-eat, farm-raised catfish, and an incredible free children’s play area, the Bethlehem UMC Fish Fry is Friday, July 15 on the shaded grounds of the church off Old Hillsboro Road in the Grassland Area from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road, Franklin (37069).

Tickets for adults are $15 in advance and children, ages, three to 10, are $10 in advance at the church or online at www.bethlehemumc.com. Day of the event, adults are $18 and children are $12, and children three and under are free. Hot dogs are available too.

For more information, contact the church at (615) 794-6721 or visit www.bethlehemumc.com.

