Morning Source: Athenian Nail Spa

Morning Source

Guest: Athenian Nail Spa



Originally Aired: November 11, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman is with Scott from Athenian Nail Spa in Franklin. Athenian Nail Spa opened at 1201 Liberty Pike in the fall of 2020.

What makes Athenian Nail Spa different from your typical nail spa is they offer house wines and beer, cocktails, karaoke and live music.

For the latest news, visit their Facebook page.

***

