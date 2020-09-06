Modified Splash Park Schedule for Brentwood

Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) has changed the operating hours of the Brentwood Splash Park and extended operations at both splash park locations, in Brentwood and Franklin through September 30.

Hours of operation for the Brentwood Splash Park are:

Monday/Wednesday/Friday: 3:30 p.m.to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday/Thursday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (weekdays enter through main facility entrance), Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (weekend entrance through the splash park gate); weather permitting.

Hours of operation for the Franklin Splash Park will remain the same:

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (weekdays enter through main facility entrance);

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (weekend entrance through the outdoor splash park gate); weather permitting.

Hour of operation for outdoor pools in Fairview, Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill will be: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; weather permitting, through Sunday, September 6.

All WCPR splash parks and outdoor pools will be open on Labor Day, Monday, September 7, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

General admission is $4 for adult swimmers, $2 for seniors (ages 55 and older) and youth (ages 3-17). Children ages 2 and younger are admitted free. All pools and splash parks are open to the public. Attendance capacity is limited due to social distancing requirements.

For more information visit www.wcparksandrec.com. For more information about the Brentwood Splash Park, 920 Heritage Way, call (615) 370-3471, ext. 2122. For the Fairview Outdoor Pool, 2714 Fairview Blvd., call (615) 799-9331, ext. 2310. For the Franklin Outdoor Pool and Splash Park, 1120 Hillsboro Rd., call (615) 790-5719, ext. 2026. For the Longview Outdoor Pool in Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr., call (615) 302-0971, ext. 2222. For the Nolensville Outdoor Pool, 7250 Nolensville Rd., call (615) 786-0200, ext. 2410.