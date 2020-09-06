In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
Stock Image
1State Begins Processing Additional $300 Unemployment Benefit
The state began processing the $300 Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) unemployment benefit, approved by FEMA earlier this week. Read More.
Stock Imag
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
3Franklin Mayor Dr. Moore Issues Face Mask Advisory Statement to the Community
Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore issued an advisory statement to the citizens of Franklin and those visiting our city regarding face coverings. Read More.
photo from Homestead Manor Facebook
4Homestead Manor Reopens with New Purpose
Hope Unlimited Church has purchased the historic property of Homestead Manor in Thompson’s Station. Read More.
photo from Maryland Farms YMCA Facebook
5Maryland Farms YMCA to Close
YMCA of Middle Tennessee announced plans to close the Maryland Farms facility and renovate and expand the Brentwood Family YMCA on Concord Road. Read More.