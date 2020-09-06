In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Homestead Manor
photo from Homestead Manor Facebook

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

money
Stock Image

1State Begins Processing Additional $300 Unemployment Benefit

The state began processing the $300 Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) unemployment benefit, approved by FEMA earlier this week. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Imag

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

facemasks

3Franklin Mayor Dr. Moore Issues Face Mask Advisory Statement to the Community

Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore issued an advisory statement to the citizens of Franklin and those visiting our city regarding face coverings. Read More.

Homestead Manor
photo from Homestead Manor Facebook

4Homestead Manor Reopens with New Purpose

Hope Unlimited Church has purchased the historic property of Homestead Manor in Thompson’s Station. Read More.

Maryland Farms Y
photo from Maryland Farms YMCA Facebook

5Maryland Farms YMCA to Close

YMCA of Middle Tennessee announced plans to close the Maryland Farms facility and renovate and expand the Brentwood Family YMCA on Concord Road. Read More.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here