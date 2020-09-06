Father Ryan High School Announces 2020 Class of Athletics Hall of Fame

Father Ryan High School announced the 2020 Class of the Athletic Hall of Fame: 18 athletes, two coaches, five teams, and two contributors whose accomplishments showcase the legacy of the historic school’s successful athletic programs in Nashville and the State of Tennessee.

These athletes and leaders represent classes from 1927 to 1999 and were selected from more than 190 nominations submitted by the community. They will be formally inducted in a special, virtual celebration to take place later this year.

Ann Mullins ‘03, Director of Athletics, said that she was pleased with the response from the Father Ryan community. “This is a legendary athletic program with achievements that span ten decades,” she said. “It has been such a moving experience these last two years to learn about all of our nominees, and be reminded not only of what they accomplished athletically but also what they have contributed to this community, city, and country. I thank the Hall of Fame Selection Committee for their outstanding work and look forward to celebrating these men and women later this year.”

The 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame members, their graduating class, and their sports are:

ATHLETES

Kay Batey ’74 – Basketball

John Burns ’44 – Basketball, Football

Elaine Derrick Bryan ’92 – Basketball, Cross Country, Soccer, Softball

Carl Crain ’75 – Basketball

Pete Curley ’32 –Basketball, Football

Tom Curley ’61- Basketball, Football, Track and Field

Jim Derrick ’62 – Baseball, Basketball, Football

Angela Rohling Gregory ’98 – Basketball, Track and Field, Volleyball

Frank Halliburton ’59 – Basketball, Football, Track and Field

J.B Hatley ’37 – Baseball, Basketball, Football

Billy Hudson ’58 – Baseball, Basketball, Football

Jim Miller ’82 – Football

Joe Miller ’62 – Football, Track and Field

Tom Morales ’72 – Football, Wrestling

Kelly Cockerham Reilly ’93 – Basketball, Volleyball

Chris Dacri Wantz ’88 – Golf

Tim Wilson ’72 – Football, Wrestling

Eric Wood ’72 – Football, Wrestling

TEAMS

1927 State Champion Basketball Team

1974 State Champion Wrestling Team

1997 State Champion Football Team

1998 State Champion Boys Soccer Team

1999 State Champion Volleyball Team

COACHES

John Gorham ’54 – Girls Basketball

Bobby Garmon ’65 – Wrestling

CONTRIBUTORS

Murray Lynch ’55 – Coach and Administrator

John Spore ’64 – Teacher, Counselor

The addition of these 27 inductees brings the overall membership in the Father Ryan Athletics Hall of Fame to 77. Last year the school inducted its inaugural class, which included 34 athletes, six coaches, seven teams and three contributors.

The full list of inductees and information about nominating candidates is available at www.fatherryan.org/hof