Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-840 in Williamson County at McDaniel Road in Arrington on Sunday morning, Jan. 8.

The work will result in one interstate stoppage and one rolling roadblock beginning at approximately 6 a.m. The event is expected to take around one hour.

Guardian Traffic Control will assist with roadblocks, stopping traffic so the work can be performed as quickly and safely as possible by MTE Crews.