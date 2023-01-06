Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for December 12

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for December 12-16, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $7,700,000 Rosebrooke Sec 1 1549 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $7,100,000 Carothers Crossing West 5041 Carothers Pkwy Franklin 37064 $4,500,000 Head John H Jr Tr 3580 Gray Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $4,401,231 Farmstead 4713 Farmstead Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $4,330,000 Van Slyke Dennis 4729 Bennett Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $3,500,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 11e 1205 Talon Way Franklin 37069 $3,000,000 4231 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37064 $2,704,500 Grove Sec 14 9020 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $2,600,000 Troubadour Sec6 8413 Six String Dr College Grove 37046 $2,480,956 Grove Sec 14 9053 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $2,213,918 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6156 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $2,100,000 Haley Ind Park Ph 1 7126 Nolensville Pk Nolensville 37135 $1,839,000 Stephens Valley Sec6 358 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,800,000 Troubadour Sec6 8413 Six String Dr College Grove 37046 $1,790,000 Chenoweth Sec 2 9474 Chesapeake Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,725,000 Craigs Addn 202 5th Ave S Franklin 37064 $1,631,353 Annecy Ph2b 1517 Esplanade Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,600,000 Tuscany Hills Sec6 1749 Umbria Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000 Traditions Sec3 1905 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 3060 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $1,489,650 Annecy Ph2b 1537 Esplanade Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,465,460 Daventry Sec3 3154 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $1,450,000 Beech Grove Farms 9571 Jockey Club Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,425,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 4 9614 Deer Track Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,410,000 Kings Chapel Sec11 4742 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014