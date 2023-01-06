Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for December 12

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for December 12-16, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$7,700,000Rosebrooke Sec 11549 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$7,100,000Carothers Crossing West5041 Carothers PkwyFranklin37064
$4,500,000Head John H Jr Tr3580 Gray LnThompsons Station37179
$4,401,231Farmstead4713 Farmstead Pvt LnFranklin37064
$4,330,000Van Slyke Dennis4729 Bennett Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$3,500,000Laurelbrooke Sec 11e1205 Talon WayFranklin37069
$3,000,0004231 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37064
$2,704,500Grove Sec 149020 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$2,600,000Troubadour Sec68413 Six String DrCollege Grove37046
$2,480,956Grove Sec 149053 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$2,213,918Lookaway Farms Sec26156 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$2,100,000Haley Ind Park Ph 17126 Nolensville PkNolensville37135
$1,839,000Stephens Valley Sec6358 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,800,000Troubadour Sec68413 Six String DrCollege Grove37046
$1,790,000Chenoweth Sec 29474 Chesapeake DrBrentwood37027
$1,725,000Craigs Addn202 5th Ave SFranklin37064
$1,631,353Annecy Ph2b1517 Esplanade DrNolensville37135
$1,600,000Tuscany Hills Sec61749 Umbria DrBrentwood37027
$1,600,000Traditions Sec31905 Parade DrBrentwood37027
$1,500,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec23060 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$1,489,650Annecy Ph2b1537 Esplanade DrNolensville37135
$1,465,460Daventry Sec33154 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$1,450,000Beech Grove Farms9571 Jockey Club LnBrentwood37027
$1,425,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 49614 Deer Track CtBrentwood37027
$1,410,000Kings Chapel Sec114742 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014

