Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for December 12

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for December 12-16, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$7,700,000
|Rosebrooke Sec 1
|1549 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$7,100,000
|Carothers Crossing West
|5041 Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,500,000
|Head John H Jr Tr
|3580 Gray Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,401,231
|Farmstead
|4713 Farmstead Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,330,000
|Van Slyke Dennis
|4729 Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,500,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11e
|1205 Talon Way
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,000,000
|4231 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,704,500
|Grove Sec 14
|9020 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,600,000
|Troubadour Sec6
|8413 Six String Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,480,956
|Grove Sec 14
|9053 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,213,918
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6156 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,100,000
|Haley Ind Park Ph 1
|7126 Nolensville Pk
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,839,000
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|358 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,800,000
|Troubadour Sec6
|8413 Six String Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,790,000
|Chenoweth Sec 2
|9474 Chesapeake Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,725,000
|Craigs Addn
|202 5th Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,631,353
|Annecy Ph2b
|1517 Esplanade Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,600,000
|Tuscany Hills Sec6
|1749 Umbria Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000
|Traditions Sec3
|1905 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2
|3060 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,489,650
|Annecy Ph2b
|1537 Esplanade Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,465,460
|Daventry Sec3
|3154 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,450,000
|Beech Grove Farms
|9571 Jockey Club Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,425,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 4
|9614 Deer Track Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,410,000
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4742 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014