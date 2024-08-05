Men Allegedly Installed Skimmers Throughout Franklin

August 5, 2024 – Franklin Police are asking citizens to be on the lookout for suspects.

These two men are suspected of installing credit card skimmers at multiple Kroger locations throughout the city Saturday.

According to officers, the skimmers have been found in some self-checkout credit card readers at the grocery stores on Mallory Ln., Murfreesboro Rd, and Hillsboro Rd.

Have info on the suspects? Please call FPD at (615) 794-2513, or Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.

Source: Franklin Police

