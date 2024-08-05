Titans Veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins to Miss ‘Several Weeks’ With Knee Injury

NASHVILLE August 3, 2024 – Titans veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss “several weeks” with a knee injury, Coach Brian Callahan said on Saturday morning.

Hopkins suffered the injury earlier this week.

Callahan, who met with reporters before today’s practice, said there’s no exact timetable for Hopkins to return.

“It’s not a surgical issue, so the timeline could vary on those injuries,” Callahan said. “So it will be a few weeks probably until he’s back and ready to roll.”

The Titans returned to the practice field on Saturday morning at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park, and they’re scheduled to practice again on Sunday.

The Titans kick off the preseason next Saturday against the 49ers at Nissan Stadium.

The team is scheduled to kick off the regular season on September 8 at the Chicago Bears.

Hopkins, who is heading into his 12th NFL season, caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.

Earlier this offseason, the Titans signed veteran receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency. With Hopkins sidelined, receivers Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and others will get extra reps in practices.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

