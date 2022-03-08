Memphis Keeps 1st Place Standing in Southwest Division

The Grizzlies (44-22) hold a 4 game lead over the Mavericks (39-25) in the Southwest Division.

Memphis is currently tied with the Warriors for 2nd place in the entire Western Conference. Last week they picked up wins over Orlando (16-49) and (24-40) San Antonio.

On Sunday the Rockets (16-48) took down the Grizzlies ending their 12 game losing streak. Ja Morant had a lack luster performance but still ended the night with 22 points. Desmond Bane was their leading scorer with 28. They will hope to turn things around moving forward.

Their next 3 games will be against the Pelicans (27-37), Knicks (26-38) and Thunder (20-44). The New Orleans game is an important division contest as it will be on prime time TV airing on TNT at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, March 8th.