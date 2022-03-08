6 Live Music Shows to Check Out this Week

By
Donna Vissman
-
Sammy Hagar
photo from The Ryman

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: March 8 – 11, 2022.

Sammy Hagar
photo from The Ryman

1The Ryman – Sammy Hagar & The Circle 

Tuesday, Mar. 8, 7:30 pm

116 5th Avenue North, Nashville

Led by Sammy Hagar, The Circle features Michael Anthony, who’s played with him for the past 30 years in bands including Van Halen and Chickenfoot; Jason Bonham, the acclaimed journeyman drummer and son of Led Zeppelin’s iconic drummer, John Bonham; and Vic Johnson, Hagar’s longtime guitar virtuoso who seamlessly shreds through his own, as well as some of rock’s most iconic guitarists’ riffs.

Buy tickets here. 

Billie Eilish
photo from Bridgestone Arena

2Bridgestone Arena- Billie Eilish

Wednesday, Mar. 9, 7 pm

501 Broadway, Nashville

Billie Eilish is heading out on the HAPPIER THAN EVER, THE WORLD TOUR and performing at Bridgestone Arena, on March 9, 2022. Eilish announced an arena tour in 2020 but was only able to complete one date until the tour was canceled.

Buy tickets here. 

JD Souther
photo from Franklin Theatre

3Franklin Theatre – JD Souther 

Friday, Mar. 11, 8 pm

419 Main Street, Franklin

Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee JD Souther is “one of the most celebrated songwriters of his generation,” writes Interview Magazine. “Raised on a steady diet of big band and jazz during his childhood, Souther has routinely returned to that music—as well as the genius songwriters of the early 20th century (Gershwin, Cole Porter)—for inspiration. On his latest studio album, Tenderness, Souther combines these musical threads, striking a perfect balance between understated jazz and the ineffable pop narratives that have been the backbone of much of his greatest work.”

Buy tickets here. 

Eaglemaniacs
photo from Eaglemaniacs

4The Mulehouse – Eaglemanicas

Friday, Mar. 11, 7 pm

812 S High Street, Columbia

The Eaglemanicas is a group of professional musicians who perform the music of the Eagles and Don Henley.

Buy tickets here. 

Grand Ole Opry
photo from Grand Ole Opry/Chris Hollo

5Grand Ole Opry – Opry Classics 

Thursday, Mar. 10, 7 pm

2804 Opryland Drive, Nashville

Opry Country Classics features a celebrity host and several guests who sing their own hits, as well as timeless favorites. Each show, a Spotlight Artist headlines the show with several of his or her memorable classics, all at the true home of country music, the Grand Ole Opry and broadcast on WSM Radio. This week features Jamey Johnson, Mandy Barrett, Gail Davies, Jimmy Fortune, The Gatlin Brothers, and Jeenie Seely.

Buy tickets here. 

The Way Down Wanderers
photo from Way Down Wanderers

6High Watt – Way Down Wanderers

Tuesday, Mar. 8, 8 pm

1 Cannery Row, Nashville

The alt-rock band who writes songs that covers real-life issues will perform this week in Nashville at the High Watt.

Buy tickets here. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here