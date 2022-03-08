Vanderbilt Baseball’s Davis Diaz Named Freshman of the Week

Vanderbilt baseball student-athlete Davis Diaz was named SEC Freshman of the Week, announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Diaz batted .579 (11-for19) across the week with a team-high tying 11 hits to help Vanderbilt to a perfect 5-0 record. The freshman infielder reached base safely in all five contests.

Diaz posted multi-hit outings in four of the Commodores’ five games, including three three-hit efforts. He recorded an on-base percentage of .609, while slugging .737 to rank third on the team.

The Pittsburg, California, native scored 10 of Vanderbilt’s 41 total runs on the week, with at least one run in all five contests. He tallied seven assists from third base to rank third on the squad.

On the season, Diaz enters the week tied for the league-lead in batting average with a mark of .500.

Vanderbilt will take the midweek off before returning to action on Friday. The Commodores welcome Wagner to Hawkins Field this weekend for a three-game series. Friday’s series opener is set for 4:30 p.m., with action airing live on SEC Network+.