Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to $355 Million for Sept. 30 Drawing

RELEASE DATE: 9/28/2022 – Almost two months after an incredible $1.337 billion Mega Millions® prize was won in Illinois on July 29, the jackpot excitement is starting to build again. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 8, 14, 24, 43 and 51, plus the gold Mega Ball 9 – the jackpot rolls to an estimated $355 million ($183.6 million cash) for the next drawing on Friday, September 30.

It was just last week that an llinois partnership claimed that giant jackpot from late July, the second-largest in Mega Millions history. That was the fifth jackpot won this year, following earlier wins in Tennessee, Minnesota, New York and California.

While the jackpot rolled, there were plenty of other winners in the September 27 drawing – a total of 719,574 winning tickets at all prize levels. Twelve tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize. Three of those are worth $30,000 each because they also included the optional Megaplier (a $1 extra purchase available in most states), which was 3X Tuesday night. The other nine third-prize tickets win $10,000 each.

Since the jackpot was last won on July 29, there have been more than 9.6 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 18 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 12 different states across the country: Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.