OBITUARY: Jerry McArthur Jones

Jerry McArthur Jones of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, he was 79 years old.

Jerry was a member of Old Hope Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War. He loved fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Jerry owned and operated Jones Lawn Care.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents: Jim and Lucille Jones; sisters, Josie and Mary; brother, Bobby.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Jones; son Jeremy Brandon Jones; daughter-in-law, Jamie Jones; grandson, Jacob Charles Jones; Special friends, Jeff Ennis, Mike Lynch, and Bobby Turnage.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Williamson Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of life will follow the service at Old Hope Church of Christ, 3768 Sycamore Road, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee 37129.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home &Cremation Services. 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

