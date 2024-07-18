Max Launches 50% Discount For College Students

Max is now offering U.S. college students a chance to save on streaming all their favorite shows and movies. College students can now take advantage of a 50% discount off the Max With Ads monthly plan, reducing the cost from $9.99 to $4.99 per month.

Max is partnering with UNiDAYS, a leading verification-enabled platform for students, to confirm students’ active status. When verification is complete, users will receive a unique discount code to redeem on Max.com. This offer will last for 12 months following sign-up, and students can re-verify their status to continue streaming after the 12-month period. See here for full details on the offer.

“UNiDAYS is dedicated to enhancing the student experience, making it more enjoyable and rewarding, while easing the pressures students face. This collaboration with Max is a fantastic opportunity for us to work with a forward-thinking partner that truly understands the importance of the next generation. We’re excited to partner with Max on this incredible opportunity to offer the best original content and most popular shows to over 19 million U.S. college and university students at a more affordable price through a gated student offering,” said Jon Hawley, CEO and Co-Founder of UNiDAYS.

About UNiDAYS

UNiDAYS is the world’s leading, verification-enabled, platform for students, with 10 million members in the US. UNiDAYS partners with over 800 of the most loved and respected brands to provide students, graduates and young professionals the opportunity to save, learn and earn during some of the most formative years of their lives.

Source: MAX

