Register for Centennial High Youth Football, Softball Camps

Students interested in learning more about football and softball are invited to attend the Centennial High Softball Camp June 9-11 or Youth Football Camp June 18-20.

The camps are designed to help athletes learn basic fundamental skills directly from CHS players and staff. Instruction will vary depending on experience and age.

The softball camp is open to kindergarten through eighth graders and costs $80 per person. The camp will run from 9 a.m. until noon each day. Families may register their campers online.

This year’s Youth Football Camp will take place on the following days and times and is open to rising third through eighth graders.

Wednesday, June 18 from 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 19 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (lunch and dinner included)

Friday, June 20 from 9 a.m. until noon

​The cost to attend is $125 per student. To register for the football camp, visit Centennial High’s GoFan page .

Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Source: WCS

