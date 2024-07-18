Reward Offered Following Fire at Youth Athletic Fields in Nolensville

In the early hours of July 4th, Nolensville Fire was dispatched to a reported fire at the youth athletic fields. With the help from Arrington Fire, they extinguished the fire and prevented further damage to the area. Unfortunately, an equipment shed belonging to Nolensville Softball was a total loss because of the fire.

An investigation has been underway with Nolensville Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Lupo leading the charge. “We are looking for any information we can for this shed fire. We are looking to identify anyone who was in the area between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m. on July 4th. As we continue to investigate, any additional information from the community would be helpful in assisting us in resolving this case,” said Chief Matthew Lupo.

On July 9th, the Williamson County Board of Commissioners unanimously signed resolution 7-24-35, allocating $1,000 from the general fund and $1,000 from Crime Stoppers as a reward for information on this incident that would lead to an arrest for those involved. If anyone has any information on this incident, please call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 to give an anonymous tip.

“This is a very serious incident that impacts our community,” said Nolensville Public Information Officer Brandi Najm. “We believe that our partnerships with Williamson County and Crime Stoppers will allow us the opportunity to identify the people who are responsible for this. We are thankful for our firefighters and police officers who responded in a timely manner and immediately launched this investigation. If anyone has information that can be shared, please do not hesitate to reach out to us by calling 615-900-5344.”

