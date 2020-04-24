Following Governor Lee’s announcement to reopen the economy, most A. Marshall Hospitality restaurants will be opening their doors to dine-in customers beginning Monday, April 27th. After many uncertainties facing the hospitality and restaurant industry, the ability to reopen is a very positive and motivating step to new normalcy in our community.

During this first phase of reopening, all A. Marshall employees will continue heightened safety measures, as the health and safety of employees and customers are the number one priority. Staff members are required to wear masks and gloves at all times and will be focused on implementing increased sanitation measures for the health and safety of guests and employees. Social distancing will also be practiced with limited seating throughout the restaurants until further notice.

On Monday, April 27th, Puckett’s locations in Franklin, Columbia and Murfreesboro will invite guests to dine in their restaurants from 7 am to 8 pm daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, showcasing new menu items, such as the Southern skillet cinnamon roll, and classic favorites like the delicious smoked meatloaf! Scout’s Pub in Franklin will be welcoming diners from 11 am to 8 pm for lunch and dinner. All menus can be found at A. Marshall Hospitality’s Updates Page.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Puckett’s Pigeon Forge and Americana Taphouse in Franklin will invite guests to dine in their restaurant from 7 am to 8 pm daily. Puckett’s Chattanooga, Puckett’s Nashville, and downtown Nashville’s Deacon’s New South will begin curbside takeout on Wednesday as well.

“After many unpredictable weeks, we are delighted to safely serve our communities in our dining rooms and patios,” states founder and CEO, Andy Marshall. “We will continue extra safety measures throughout this pandemic, and assure safety for all staff and guests while providing a great meal and top notch service.”

MOTHER’S DAY HAPPENINGS

With the reopening of restaurants coinciding with Mother’s Day celebrations, Puckett’s locations, Scout’s Pub, and Americana Taphouse will be celebrating Mother’s Day all weekend, providing special meals with moms Friday through Monday. The Southern restaurant will also be taking orders for take-home family meals, including brunch quiche, herbed chicken, and an assortment of delicious salads. Along with the meal, customers can include mimosa kits and a bouquet of flowers from local florists. Orders can be made by calling your nearest Puckett’s locations Please place orders for take-home family meals by Friday, May 8th at 4 pm.

ABOUT A. MARSHALL HOSPITALITY

A. Marshall Hospitality is a Franklin-based company with 12 family-owned restaurants and hospitality businesses in Middle Tennessee. Its family of restaurants includes Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant; Americana Taphouse; Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub, in addition to Puckett’s Trolley and Puckett’s Catering and Events. In 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, A. Marshall Hospitality was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies. The company was also the winner of Nashville Business Journal’s 2015 and 2018 Best In Business Award. For more information, go to www.amarshallhospitality.com.