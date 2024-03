Marilyn Manson will tour in 2024 in support of Five Finger Death Punch’s North American Tour.

The tour will stop at Bridgestone Arena on August 14th. Tickets go on presale on March 13th with the code KEY, and public sales start on Friday, March 15th.

Manson hasn’t performed in public reports several outlets since 2020, and his last concert was in November 2019.

Find tickets here.

