Three Arrested in Mt. Juliet Theft

March 9, 2024 – Three individuals, who were wanted for other crimes, were arrested Friday after police say they committed a grab & run theft at a Mt. Juliet Old Navy and fled in an SUV with stolen plates.

Later, #MJGuardianShield alerted the officers to their criminal activities. Officers intercepted the suspects’ vehicle on I-40 as it was leaving Mt. Juliet and they were able to track the vehicle discreetly until it re-entered the city via Central Pike.

The suspects were promptly detained by a team of officers. The SUV was found to contain a significant amount of stolen merchandise and a handgun.

One of the suspects, a 30-year-old woman from Nashville, had outstanding warrants for Felony Aggravated Assault, Felony Theft in Brentwood, Felony Evading and Theft in Sumner County, two Felony Thefts in Nashville, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card probation violation in Williamson County, and a Failure to Appear for Theft in Wilson County.

A 21-year-old woman from Nashville was also wanted in Nashville for Failure to be Booked on Assault charges.

Lastly, a 27-year-old man from Nashville was wanted for Simple Assault in Georgia.

The stolen merchandise will be returned to Old Navy, and all three suspects will be processed in the Wilson County Jail for their various warrants and crimes.

Source: Mt. Juliet Police