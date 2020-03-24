It’s a boy!

Country music maven Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd welcomed a baby boy on Monday, March 23.

Morris gave the first glimpse of the new arrival with a photo on Instagram. She shared, “Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives.” Husband Ryan Hurd also shared a photo of their baby boy, saying, “Hayes Hurd 3•23•20.”

View this post on Instagram Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives. ✨💕 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Mar 23, 2020 at 1:38pm PDT

This is the first child for the couple. A few days ago Morris jokingly shared on Instagram she was “issuing an eviction notice for the baby.”

Just a few weeks ago, Morris performed at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show at nine months pregnant.

“If I go into labor during this show, it’s all good because it just means that my kid really wanted to be born in Texas,” Morris told the Houston Chronicle.

The couple married in March of 2018 in Nashville.