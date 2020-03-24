See where houses sold for March 2-6, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|499900
|Brixworth
|2033 Friendship Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|340000
|Magnolia Place
|912 Brink Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|277000
|7929 Daugherty-Capley Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|660000
|Country Club
|7014 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|295000
|Haynes Crossing
|3340 Monoco Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|346000
|Wades Grove
|1047 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|367000
|Wakefield
|3022 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|395000
|Aspen Grove
|256 Seaboard Ln #C102
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|269900
|Westhaven
|806 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|505000
|Harpeth Woods
|4146 Jensome Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|464900
|Nolen Mill
|405 Lively Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|117180
|Falls Grove
|7237 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|101449
|Stream Valley
|2012 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|453117
|Falls Grove
|7176 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|478155
|Waters Edge
|4007 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|350000
|Firestone @ Cool Springs
|1055 Firestone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1056523
|Sloan
|4844 Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|364000
|1103 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|315000
|Tressie
|7407 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|130000
|Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|496400
|Amelia Park
|1314 Fairbanks St
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|492500
|Bridgeton Park
|1271 Wheatley Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|659900
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|2061 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1007718
|Foxen Canyon
|2424 Los Olivos Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|398501
|Franklin Green
|3166 Brimstead Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|635000
|Brookfield
|2044 Valleybrook Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|666492
|Clovercroft Preserve
|9208 Stepping Stone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|814500
|Bridgemore Village
|3817 Pulpmill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|251850
|Petra Commons
|272 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|457400
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|4079 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|770000
|Raintree Forest
|9489 Waterfall Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|430000
|Dallas Downs
|190 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1148000
|Tuscany Hills
|1743 Ravello Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|350000
|5525 Alex Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|419000
|Wades Grove
|1025 Rudder Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|635000
|Bridgemore Village
|3119 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|790000
|Watkins Creek
|3491 Stagecoach Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|469990
|Tollgate Village
|2289 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|814567
|Brienz Valley
|2219 Brienz Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|79000
|Anglin Michael & Lora
|Bending Chestnut Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|4000
|Harpeth Meadows
|Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|526432
|Tollgate Village
|2150 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|276000
|Spring Hill
|2235 Jo Ann Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|629434
|Shetland Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|488197
|Brixworth
|1122 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|324900
|Wyngate
|2122 Ieper Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|518000
|Green Valley
|115 Poplar St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|235000
|Woodside
|4981 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|2120006
|Preserve @ Echo Estates
|1204 Echo Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|618285
|Foxglove Farm
|4019 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|563700
|Westhaven
|818 (2090, 2096 & 2116) Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|706885
|Westhaven
|3054 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|609063
|Westhaven
|3037 Cheever St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|689891
|Brooksbank Estates
|404 Barony Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1475000
|8116 Horton Hwy
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|765000
|Saratoga Hills
|9318 Chesapeake Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|501008
|Fields Of Canterbury
|3004 Weeping Willow Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|320000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|1585 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|545000
|Eagles Glen
|521 Foxcroft Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|709900
|Scales Farmstead
|1817 Apperley Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|586450
|Dallas Downs
|117 Medford Place
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|423900
|Bent Creek
|1280 Maybelle Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|364900
|Rizer Point
|4025 Viola Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|283500
|Shannon Glen
|1708 Whitt Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|425000
|Mistye Meadow Farms
|Long Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|320000
|Wyngate
|2228 Hayward Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|368000
|Crossing @ Wades Grove
|3015 Sommette Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|900000
|Carriage Hills
|1735 Reins Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|647000
|Brittain Downs
|1533 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|599900
|Cherry Grove
|1569 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|314430
|Nolen Mill
|812 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|531940
|Nolen Mill
|1107 Madison Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|490845
|Waters Edge
|4055 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|448385
|Wades Grove
|6018 Spade Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1156083
|Foxcrest
|9402 Arthur Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|462235
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2405 Sturry Cove Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|672000
|Kings Chapel
|4058 Kings Camp Pass
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|411000
|Bent Creek
|4965 Maxwell Landing Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|281200
|Spring Hill
|2102 Spring Hill Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1012000
|Water Leaf
|5033 Water Leaf Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|237000
|Water Leaf
|5104 Water Leaf Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|661800
|Scales Farmstead
|1044 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|289000
|Aston Woods
|2909 Ocoee Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|270000
|Mckays Mill
|1940 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|496345
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|842 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|513000
|Concord Green
|1300 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|581129
|Bushnell Farm
|2060 Bushnell Farm Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|640000
|Brookfield
|9961 Lodestone Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|440000
|Bent Creek
|6167 Christmas Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|589000
|Westhaven
|107 Gladstone Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|54800
|Harpeth Health Group
|Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1550
|Harpeth Health Group
|Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|575000
|Mckays Mill
|1217 Broadgate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|390000
|4338 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|343000
|Falcon Creek
|2052 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|685000
|Telfair
|143 Telfair Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|598000
|Cool Springs
|409 Tinnan Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|420000
|Crowne Pointe
|1904 Loughborough Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|449900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|3044 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|425000
|Harpeth Meadows
|154 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|621500
|Bridgemore Village
|3674 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|898052
|Bridgemore Village
|3639 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|998340
|Stephens Valley
|803 Carsten St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|564946
|Arrington Retreat
|735 French River Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|497745
|Brixworth
|706 Rain Meadow Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|764000
|Kings Chapel
|4144 Banner Square Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|479900
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|134 Circuit Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|555000
|West
|108 Breaker Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|588000
|Scales Farmstead
|644 Vickery Park Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|337500
|Fieldstone Farms
|36 Prescott Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|370000
|Gateway Village
|1219 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|190000
|Smith Dewey
|Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|389900
|Silver Stream Farm
|3081 Canal St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|720000
|4116 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1220000
|Windstone
|1023 Falling Leaf Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|279513
|Petra Commons
|241 Mary Ann Cir
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|526036
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7216 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|948500
|Mcdaniel Estates
|114, 203, 206, 231, 236, 237 & 243 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|430000
|Spring View
|402 Spring View Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|150000
|Smith Dewey
|Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|321198
|Wades Grove
|4000 Madrid Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|480000
|Harpeth Meadows
|142 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|290000
|Newport Crossing
|1004 Watauga Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|650000
|Stonebridge Park
|229 Bramerton Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|599900
|Arrington Retreat
|1205 Bobwhite Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|242300
|Thompson
|7213 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|621000
|Brittain Downs
|1608 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|875000
|Kings Chapel
|4605 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|344900
|Keegans Glen
|425 Knob Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|355000
|Fieldstone Farms
|1261 Summer Haven Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|285900
|5340 Hargrove Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|574915
|Scales Farmstead
|237 Broadgreen Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|735000
|Westhaven
|200 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1400000
|Laurelbrooke
|5516 Iron Gate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|278000
|Haynes Crossing
|3701 Ivanora Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1100000
|Westhaven
|1525 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|305000
|Highlands @ Campbell
|1072 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|292000
|Swansons Ridge
|1900 Eli Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|424900
|Fieldstone Farms
|1326 Summer Haven Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|277400
|West End Circle
|610 West End Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|150000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|499999
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|2013 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1100000
|Cool Springs
|322 Haddon Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|305799
|Cameron Farms
|2109 Iroquois Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|577400
|Nolen Mill
|1148 Madison Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1650000
|Windstone
|847 Windstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|508034
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7208 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|569900
|Mckays Mill
|1013 Vincent Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|601765
|Summerlyn
|2069 Belsford Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|564000
|Willowsprings
|611 Janice Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|287000
|Wyngate
|2004 Trenton Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|519900
|Spring Hill Place
|1389 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|845000
|Westhaven
|5133 Donovan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|679166
|Mcdaniel Farms
|6567 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|620000
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7201 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|439900
|Tollgate Village
|2852 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|2826500
|Cool Springs Market
|2050 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|260000
|Mccord
|7169 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|950000
|Westhaven
|440 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|930000
|Belle Rive
|6018 Belle Rive Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|584900
|Lockwood Glen
|504 Lockwood Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|700000
|Raintree Forest
|9486 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|827000
|Kings Chapel
|Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|535000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|88 Molly Bright Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|499900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|1007 Alpaca Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|535000
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7125 Blondell Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|420000
|Founders Pointe
|204 Founders Pointe Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|218000
|2099 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|605000
|4044 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|625000
|159 Wise Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1800000
|Carolina Close
|126 Patricia Lee Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
