See where houses sold for March 2-6, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
499900Brixworth2033 Friendship DrSpring HillTN37174
340000Magnolia Place912 Brink PlFranklinTN37064
2770007929 Daugherty-Capley RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
660000Country Club7014 Country Club DrBrentwoodTN37027
295000Haynes Crossing3340 Monoco DrSpring HillTN37174
346000Wades Grove1047 Belcor DrSpring HillTN37174
367000Wakefield3022 Romain TrlSpring HillTN37174
395000Aspen Grove256 Seaboard Ln #C102FranklinTN37067
269900Westhaven806 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
505000Harpeth Woods4146 Jensome LnFranklinTN37064
464900Nolen Mill405 Lively WayNolensvilleTN37135
117180Falls Grove7237 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
101449Stream Valley2012 Fernshaw LnFranklinTN37064
453117Falls Grove7176 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
478155Waters Edge4007 Mainstream DrFranklinTN37064
350000Firestone @ Cool Springs1055 Firestone DrFranklinTN37067
1056523Sloan4844 Bethesda RdThompsons StationTN37179
3640001103 Waller RdBrentwoodTN37027
315000Tressie7407 Old Nashville RdFairviewTN37062
130000Old Hwy 96FranklinTN37064
496400Amelia Park1314 Fairbanks StFranklinTN37067
492500Bridgeton Park1271 Wheatley Forest DrBrentwoodTN37027
659900Highlands @ Ladd Park2061 Hornsby DrFranklinTN37064
1007718Foxen Canyon2424 Los Olivos CtFranklinTN37069
398501Franklin Green3166 Brimstead DrFranklinTN37064
635000Brookfield2044 Valleybrook DrBrentwoodTN37027
666492Clovercroft Preserve9208 Stepping Stone DrFranklinTN37067
814500Bridgemore Village3817 Pulpmill DrThompsons StationTN37179
251850Petra Commons272 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
457400Arbors @ Autumn Ridge4079 Miles Johnson PkwySpring HillTN37174
770000Raintree Forest9489 Waterfall RdBrentwoodTN37027
430000Dallas Downs190 Heathersett DrFranklinTN37064
1148000Tuscany Hills1743 Ravello WayBrentwoodTN37027
3500005525 Alex RdFranklinTN37064
419000Wades Grove1025 Rudder DrSpring HillTN37174
635000Bridgemore Village3119 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
790000Watkins Creek3491 Stagecoach DrFranklinTN37067
469990Tollgate Village2289 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
814567Brienz Valley2219 Brienz Valley DrFranklinTN37064
79000Anglin Michael & LoraBending Chestnut RdFranklinTN37064
4000Harpeth MeadowsLancaster DrFranklinTN37064
526432Tollgate Village2150 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
276000Spring Hill2235 Jo Ann DrSpring HillTN37174
629434Shetland LnSpring HillTN37174
488197Brixworth1122 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
324900Wyngate2122 Ieper DrSpring HillTN37174
518000Green Valley115 Poplar StFranklinTN37064
235000Woodside4981 Paddy TrSpring HillTN37174
2120006Preserve @ Echo Estates1204 Echo LnFranklinTN37069
618285Foxglove Farm4019 Foxglove Farm DrFranklinTN37064
563700Westhaven818 (2090, 2096 & 2116) Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37067
706885Westhaven3054 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
609063Westhaven3037 Cheever StFranklinTN37064
689891Brooksbank Estates404 Barony CtNolensvilleTN37135
14750008116 Horton HwyArringtonTN37014
765000Saratoga Hills9318 Chesapeake DrBrentwoodTN37027
501008Fields Of Canterbury3004 Weeping Willow LnThompsons StationTN37179
320000Fields Of Canterbury1585 Hampshire PlaceThompsons StationTN37179
545000Eagles Glen521 Foxcroft CirFranklinTN37067
709900Scales Farmstead1817 Apperley DrNolensvilleTN37135
586450Dallas Downs117 Medford PlaceFranklinTN37064
423900Bent Creek1280 Maybelle PassNolensvilleTN37135
364900Rizer Point4025 Viola LnFranklinTN37069
283500Shannon Glen1708 Whitt DrSpring HillTN37174
425000Mistye Meadow FarmsLong LnFranklinTN37064
320000Wyngate2228 Hayward LnSpring HillTN37174
368000Crossing @ Wades Grove3015 Sommette DrSpring HillTN37174
900000Carriage Hills1735 Reins CtBrentwoodTN37027
647000Brittain Downs1533 Eden Rose PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
599900Cherry Grove1569 Bunbury DrThompsons StationTN37179
314430Nolen Mill812 Cottage House LnNolensvilleTN37135
531940Nolen Mill1107 Madison Mill DrNolensvilleTN37135
490845Waters Edge4055 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
448385Wades Grove6018 Spade DrSpring HillTN37174
1156083Foxcrest9402 Arthur CtBrentwoodTN37027
462235Fields Of Canterbury2405 Sturry Cove DrThompsons StationTN37179
672000Kings Chapel4058 Kings Camp PassArringtonTN37014
411000Bent Creek4965 Maxwell Landing DrNolensvilleTN37135
281200Spring Hill2102 Spring Hill CirSpring HillTN37174
1012000Water Leaf5033 Water Leaf DrFranklinTN37064
237000Water Leaf5104 Water Leaf CtFranklinTN37064
661800Scales Farmstead1044 Lawson LnNolensvilleTN37135
289000Aston Woods2909 Ocoee CtThompsons StationTN37179
270000Mckays Mill1940 Turning Wheel LnFranklinTN37067
496345Highlands @ Ladd Park842 Ryecroft LnFranklinTN37064
513000Concord Green1300 Parker PlBrentwoodTN37027
581129Bushnell Farm2060 Bushnell Farm LnFranklinTN37064
640000Brookfield9961 Lodestone DrBrentwoodTN37027
440000Bent Creek6167 Christmas DrNolensvilleTN37135
589000Westhaven107 Gladstone LnFranklinTN37064
54800Harpeth Health GroupHillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
1550Harpeth Health GroupHillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
575000Mckays Mill1217 Broadgate DrFranklinTN37067
3900004338 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
343000Falcon Creek2052 Upland DrFranklinTN37067
685000Telfair143 Telfair LnNolensvilleTN37135
598000Cool Springs409 Tinnan AveFranklinTN37067
420000Crowne Pointe1904 Loughborough CtThompsons StationTN37179
449900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge3044 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174
425000Harpeth Meadows154 Lancaster DrFranklinTN37064
621500Bridgemore Village3674 Martins Mill RdThompsons StationTN37179
898052Bridgemore Village3639 Ronstadt RdThompsons StationTN37179
998340Stephens Valley803 Carsten StNashvilleTN37221
564946Arrington Retreat735 French River RdNolensvilleTN37135
497745Brixworth706 Rain Meadow CtSpring HillTN37174
764000Kings Chapel4144 Banner Square LnArringtonTN37014
479900Highlands @ Ladd Park134 Circuit RdFranklinTN37064
555000West108 Breaker CirBrentwoodTN37027
588000Scales Farmstead644 Vickery Park DrNolensvilleTN37135
337500Fieldstone Farms36 Prescott PlFranklinTN37069
370000Gateway Village1219 Moher BlvdFranklinTN37069
190000Smith DeweyTaylor RdFairviewTN37062
389900Silver Stream Farm3081 Canal StNolensvilleTN37135
7200004116 New Hwy 96 WFranklinTN37064
1220000Windstone1023 Falling Leaf CirBrentwoodTN37027
279513Petra Commons241 Mary Ann CirArringtonTN37014
526036Mcdaniel Estates7216 Ludlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
948500Mcdaniel Estates114, 203, 206, 231, 236, 237 & 243 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
430000Spring View402 Spring View DrFranklinTN37064
150000Smith DeweyTaylor RdFairviewTN37062
321198Wades Grove4000 Madrid DrSpring HillTN37174
480000Harpeth Meadows142 Lancaster DrFranklinTN37064
290000Newport Crossing1004 Watauga CtThompsons StationTN37179
650000Stonebridge Park229 Bramerton CtFranklinTN37069
599900Arrington Retreat1205 Bobwhite TrlNolensvilleTN37135
242300Thompson7213 Horn Tavern RdFairviewTN37062
621000Brittain Downs1608 Eden Rose PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
875000Kings Chapel4605 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
344900Keegans Glen425 Knob CtFranklinTN37064
355000Fieldstone Farms1261 Summer Haven CirFranklinTN37069
2859005340 Hargrove RdFranklinTN37064
574915Scales Farmstead237 Broadgreen LnNolensvilleTN37135
735000Westhaven200 Fitzgerald StFranklinTN37064
1400000Laurelbrooke5516 Iron Gate DrFranklinTN37069
278000Haynes Crossing3701 Ivanora DrSpring HillTN37174
1100000Westhaven1525 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
305000Highlands @ Campbell1072 Misty Morn CirSpring HillTN37174
292000Swansons Ridge1900 Eli LnFranklinTN37064
424900Fieldstone Farms1326 Summer Haven CirFranklinTN37069
277400West End Circle610 West End CirFranklinTN37064
150000Enclave @ Dove LakeThayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
499999Highlands @ Ladd Park2013 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
1100000Cool Springs322 Haddon CtFranklinTN37067
305799Cameron Farms2109 Iroquois CtThompsons StationTN37179
577400Nolen Mill1148 Madison Mill DrNolensvilleTN37135
1650000Windstone847 Windstone BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
508034Mcdaniel Estates7208 Ludlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
569900Mckays Mill1013 Vincent DrFranklinTN37067
601765Summerlyn2069 Belsford LnNolensvilleTN37135
564000Willowsprings611 Janice CtFranklinTN37064
287000Wyngate2004 Trenton DrSpring HillTN37174
519900Spring Hill Place1389 Round Hill LnSpring HillTN37174
845000Westhaven5133 Donovan StFranklinTN37064
679166Mcdaniel Farms6567 Windmill DrCollege GroveTN37046
620000Mcdaniel Estates7201 Ludlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
439900Tollgate Village2852 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
2826500Cool Springs Market2050 Mallory LnFranklinTN37067
260000Mccord7169 Cox PkFairviewTN37062
950000Westhaven440 Wild Elm StFranklinTN37064
930000Belle Rive6018 Belle Rive DrBrentwoodTN37027
584900Lockwood Glen504 Lockwood LnFranklinTN37064
700000Raintree Forest9486 Highwood Hill RdBrentwoodTN37027
827000Kings ChapelMajestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
535000Highlands @ Ladd Park88 Molly Bright LnFranklinTN37064
499900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge1007 Alpaca DrSpring HillTN37174
535000Mcdaniel Estates7125 Blondell WayCollege GroveTN37046
420000Founders Pointe204 Founders Pointe BlvdFranklinTN37064
2180002099 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
6050004044 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
625000159 Wise RdFranklinTN37064
1800000Carolina Close126 Patricia Lee CtFranklinTN37069

