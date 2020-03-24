See where houses sold for March 2-6, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 499900 Brixworth 2033 Friendship Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 340000 Magnolia Place 912 Brink Pl Franklin TN 37064 277000 7929 Daugherty-Capley Rd Primm Springs TN 38476 660000 Country Club 7014 Country Club Dr Brentwood TN 37027 295000 Haynes Crossing 3340 Monoco Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 346000 Wades Grove 1047 Belcor Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 367000 Wakefield 3022 Romain Trl Spring Hill TN 37174 395000 Aspen Grove 256 Seaboard Ln #C102 Franklin TN 37067 269900 Westhaven 806 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 505000 Harpeth Woods 4146 Jensome Ln Franklin TN 37064 464900 Nolen Mill 405 Lively Way Nolensville TN 37135 117180 Falls Grove 7237 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 101449 Stream Valley 2012 Fernshaw Ln Franklin TN 37064 453117 Falls Grove 7176 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 478155 Waters Edge 4007 Mainstream Dr Franklin TN 37064 350000 Firestone @ Cool Springs 1055 Firestone Dr Franklin TN 37067 1056523 Sloan 4844 Bethesda Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 364000 1103 Waller Rd Brentwood TN 37027 315000 Tressie 7407 Old Nashville Rd Fairview TN 37062 130000 Old Hwy 96 Franklin TN 37064 496400 Amelia Park 1314 Fairbanks St Franklin TN 37067 492500 Bridgeton Park 1271 Wheatley Forest Dr Brentwood TN 37027 659900 Highlands @ Ladd Park 2061 Hornsby Dr Franklin TN 37064 1007718 Foxen Canyon 2424 Los Olivos Ct Franklin TN 37069 398501 Franklin Green 3166 Brimstead Dr Franklin TN 37064 635000 Brookfield 2044 Valleybrook Dr Brentwood TN 37027 666492 Clovercroft Preserve 9208 Stepping Stone Dr Franklin TN 37067 814500 Bridgemore Village 3817 Pulpmill Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 251850 Petra Commons 272 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 457400 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 4079 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 770000 Raintree Forest 9489 Waterfall Rd Brentwood TN 37027 430000 Dallas Downs 190 Heathersett Dr Franklin TN 37064 1148000 Tuscany Hills 1743 Ravello Way Brentwood TN 37027 350000 5525 Alex Rd Franklin TN 37064 419000 Wades Grove 1025 Rudder Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 635000 Bridgemore Village 3119 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 790000 Watkins Creek 3491 Stagecoach Dr Franklin TN 37067 469990 Tollgate Village 2289 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 814567 Brienz Valley 2219 Brienz Valley Dr Franklin TN 37064 79000 Anglin Michael & Lora Bending Chestnut Rd Franklin TN 37064 4000 Harpeth Meadows Lancaster Dr Franklin TN 37064 526432 Tollgate Village 2150 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 276000 Spring Hill 2235 Jo Ann Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 629434 Shetland Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 488197 Brixworth 1122 Brixworth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 324900 Wyngate 2122 Ieper Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 518000 Green Valley 115 Poplar St Franklin TN 37064 235000 Woodside 4981 Paddy Tr Spring Hill TN 37174 2120006 Preserve @ Echo Estates 1204 Echo Ln Franklin TN 37069 618285 Foxglove Farm 4019 Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin TN 37064 563700 Westhaven 818 (2090, 2096 & 2116) Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37067 706885 Westhaven 3054 Hathaway St Franklin TN 37064 609063 Westhaven 3037 Cheever St Franklin TN 37064 689891 Brooksbank Estates 404 Barony Ct Nolensville TN 37135 1475000 8116 Horton Hwy Arrington TN 37014 765000 Saratoga Hills 9318 Chesapeake Dr Brentwood TN 37027 501008 Fields Of Canterbury 3004 Weeping Willow Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 320000 Fields Of Canterbury 1585 Hampshire Place Thompsons Station TN 37179 545000 Eagles Glen 521 Foxcroft Cir Franklin TN 37067 709900 Scales Farmstead 1817 Apperley Dr Nolensville TN 37135 586450 Dallas Downs 117 Medford Place Franklin TN 37064 423900 Bent Creek 1280 Maybelle Pass Nolensville TN 37135 364900 Rizer Point 4025 Viola Ln Franklin TN 37069 283500 Shannon Glen 1708 Whitt Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 425000 Mistye Meadow Farms Long Ln Franklin TN 37064 320000 Wyngate 2228 Hayward Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 368000 Crossing @ Wades Grove 3015 Sommette Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 900000 Carriage Hills 1735 Reins Ct Brentwood TN 37027 647000 Brittain Downs 1533 Eden Rose Place Nolensville TN 37135 599900 Cherry Grove 1569 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 314430 Nolen Mill 812 Cottage House Ln Nolensville TN 37135 531940 Nolen Mill 1107 Madison Mill Dr Nolensville TN 37135 490845 Waters Edge 4055 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin TN 37064 448385 Wades Grove 6018 Spade Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 1156083 Foxcrest 9402 Arthur Ct Brentwood TN 37027 462235 Fields Of Canterbury 2405 Sturry Cove Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 672000 Kings Chapel 4058 Kings Camp Pass Arrington TN 37014 411000 Bent Creek 4965 Maxwell Landing Dr Nolensville TN 37135 281200 Spring Hill 2102 Spring Hill Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 1012000 Water Leaf 5033 Water Leaf Dr Franklin TN 37064 237000 Water Leaf 5104 Water Leaf Ct Franklin TN 37064 661800 Scales Farmstead 1044 Lawson Ln Nolensville TN 37135 289000 Aston Woods 2909 Ocoee Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 270000 Mckays Mill 1940 Turning Wheel Ln Franklin TN 37067 496345 Highlands @ Ladd Park 842 Ryecroft Ln Franklin TN 37064 513000 Concord Green 1300 Parker Pl Brentwood TN 37027 581129 Bushnell Farm 2060 Bushnell Farm Ln Franklin TN 37064 640000 Brookfield 9961 Lodestone Dr Brentwood TN 37027 440000 Bent Creek 6167 Christmas Dr Nolensville TN 37135 589000 Westhaven 107 Gladstone Ln Franklin TN 37064 54800 Harpeth Health Group Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069 1550 Harpeth Health Group Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069 575000 Mckays Mill 1217 Broadgate Dr Franklin TN 37067 390000 4338 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 343000 Falcon Creek 2052 Upland Dr Franklin TN 37067 685000 Telfair 143 Telfair Ln Nolensville TN 37135 598000 Cool Springs 409 Tinnan Ave Franklin TN 37067 420000 Crowne Pointe 1904 Loughborough Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 449900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 3044 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill TN 37174 425000 Harpeth Meadows 154 Lancaster Dr Franklin TN 37064 621500 Bridgemore Village 3674 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 898052 Bridgemore Village 3639 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 998340 Stephens Valley 803 Carsten St Nashville TN 37221 564946 Arrington Retreat 735 French River Rd Nolensville TN 37135 497745 Brixworth 706 Rain Meadow Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 764000 Kings Chapel 4144 Banner Square Ln Arrington TN 37014 479900 Highlands @ Ladd Park 134 Circuit Rd Franklin TN 37064 555000 West 108 Breaker Cir Brentwood TN 37027 588000 Scales Farmstead 644 Vickery Park Dr Nolensville TN 37135 337500 Fieldstone Farms 36 Prescott Pl Franklin TN 37069 370000 Gateway Village 1219 Moher Blvd Franklin TN 37069 190000 Smith Dewey Taylor Rd Fairview TN 37062 389900 Silver Stream Farm 3081 Canal St Nolensville TN 37135 720000 4116 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064 1220000 Windstone 1023 Falling Leaf Cir Brentwood TN 37027 279513 Petra Commons 241 Mary Ann Cir Arrington TN 37014 526036 Mcdaniel Estates 7216 Ludlow Dr College Grove TN 37046 948500 Mcdaniel Estates 114, 203, 206, 231, 236, 237 & 243 Balcolm Ct College Grove TN 37046 430000 Spring View 402 Spring View Dr Franklin TN 37064 150000 Smith Dewey Taylor Rd Fairview TN 37062 321198 Wades Grove 4000 Madrid Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 480000 Harpeth Meadows 142 Lancaster Dr Franklin TN 37064 290000 Newport Crossing 1004 Watauga Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 650000 Stonebridge Park 229 Bramerton Ct Franklin TN 37069 599900 Arrington Retreat 1205 Bobwhite Trl Nolensville TN 37135 242300 Thompson 7213 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview TN 37062 621000 Brittain Downs 1608 Eden Rose Place Nolensville TN 37135 875000 Kings Chapel 4605 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington TN 37014 344900 Keegans Glen 425 Knob Ct Franklin TN 37064 355000 Fieldstone Farms 1261 Summer Haven Cir Franklin TN 37069 285900 5340 Hargrove Rd Franklin TN 37064 574915 Scales Farmstead 237 Broadgreen Ln Nolensville TN 37135 735000 Westhaven 200 Fitzgerald St Franklin TN 37064 1400000 Laurelbrooke 5516 Iron Gate Dr Franklin TN 37069 278000 Haynes Crossing 3701 Ivanora Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 1100000 Westhaven 1525 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 305000 Highlands @ Campbell 1072 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 292000 Swansons Ridge 1900 Eli Ln Franklin TN 37064 424900 Fieldstone Farms 1326 Summer Haven Cir Franklin TN 37069 277400 West End Circle 610 West End Cir Franklin TN 37064 150000 Enclave @ Dove Lake Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135 499999 Highlands @ Ladd Park 2013 Beamon Dr Franklin TN 37064 1100000 Cool Springs 322 Haddon Ct Franklin TN 37067 305799 Cameron Farms 2109 Iroquois Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 577400 Nolen Mill 1148 Madison Mill Dr Nolensville TN 37135 1650000 Windstone 847 Windstone Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 508034 Mcdaniel Estates 7208 Ludlow Dr College Grove TN 37046 569900 Mckays Mill 1013 Vincent Dr Franklin TN 37067 601765 Summerlyn 2069 Belsford Ln Nolensville TN 37135 564000 Willowsprings 611 Janice Ct Franklin TN 37064 287000 Wyngate 2004 Trenton Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 519900 Spring Hill Place 1389 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 845000 Westhaven 5133 Donovan St Franklin TN 37064 679166 Mcdaniel Farms 6567 Windmill Dr College Grove TN 37046 620000 Mcdaniel Estates 7201 Ludlow Dr College Grove TN 37046 439900 Tollgate Village 2852 Americus Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 2826500 Cool Springs Market 2050 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 260000 Mccord 7169 Cox Pk Fairview TN 37062 950000 Westhaven 440 Wild Elm St Franklin TN 37064 930000 Belle Rive 6018 Belle Rive Dr Brentwood TN 37027 584900 Lockwood Glen 504 Lockwood Ln Franklin TN 37064 700000 Raintree Forest 9486 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood TN 37027 827000 Kings Chapel Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington TN 37014 535000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 88 Molly Bright Ln Franklin TN 37064 499900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 1007 Alpaca Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 535000 Mcdaniel Estates 7125 Blondell Way College Grove TN 37046 420000 Founders Pointe 204 Founders Pointe Blvd Franklin TN 37064 218000 2099 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 605000 4044 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 625000 159 Wise Rd Franklin TN 37064 1800000 Carolina Close 126 Patricia Lee Ct Franklin TN 37069