Man Arrested for 2022 Fatal Shooting in Nashville Church Parking Lot

Joe De Leon, 22, was arrested on May 23, 2023 on an outstanding criminal homicide warrant stemming from the 2022 murder of Antonio Rudolfo, 19, in a church parking lot on Gatewood Avenue.

De Leon was located in a stolen Lexus GS300 that was taken last week in a carjacking where the victim was also shot.

De Leon fled on foot after officers made commands for him to exit the vehicle. He was quickly taken into custody.

He provided officers a fake name and birth date. He was identified shortly after due to the homicide BOLO for his arrest.

A loaded pistol and drugs were recovered in the Lexus.

De Leon was additionally charged today with vehicle theft, criminal impersonation, evidence tampering, evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in lieu of $525,000 bond.

