Vietnamese Restaurant Vui’s Kitchen to Open in Nolensville

Vietnamese restaurant Vui’s Kitchen will open its fifth middle Tennessee location in Nolensville.

On the website, it says a Nolensville location will open at 7238 Nolensville Road, Nolensville. No exact open date was given. Vui’s Nolensville is currently hiring for a variety of positions. You can see open jobs here.

Founder Vui Hunt, opened the first Vui’s Kitchen in the Berry Hills neighborhood in Nashville featuring made fresh Vietnamese food. The menu changes but some staple items found on the menu include bone broth, summer rolls, tofu lettuce wraps, dumplings, and Vui’s original banh mi with lemongrass pork along with pho. You can finish your meal with a Vietnamese coffee, chicory and french roast coffee served with sweetened condensed milk.

Vui and her husband John founded Juice Bar in Brentwood before partnering with Fresh Hospitality to franchise other locations in the area.

Visit Vui’s Kitchen in Franklin at 1201 Liberty Pike, Franklin. For the latest news, visit Vui’s Kitchen on Facebook.