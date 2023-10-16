Mama D’s Baked Mac and Cheese to Reopen in New Location

Mama D’s Baked Mac and Cheese opened in Spring Hill in 2022 and closed in February 2023. Now, they are opening in a new location in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center off Franklin Road in Brentwood.

Leasing management at Brentwood Place confirmed Mama D’s Baked Mac and Cheese will occupy the former City Cafe space. A sign at the former City Cafe stated, “Mama D’s Southern Cuisine Coming Soon.” We have contacted the restaurant to ask when they might open or if the menu will be the same as the Spring Hill location but have yet to receive a reply.

Mama D’s Baked Mac and Cheese was previously open at 5075 Main Street in Spring Hill but closed in February 2023. Mama D (aka Dana Cohen) is the founder of Mama D’s, and the Cohen family is involved with the business from operations, marketing, and of course, making the signature mac and cheese dishes. On the previous menu, you could find a classic mac and cheese to the hammy wammy, Mama D’s favorite, according to the website. It’s mac and cheese with pulled pork with the option to top it with slaw.

The Brentwood Place Shopping Center is located at 330 Franklin Road in Brentwood.