Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa to Expand Tennessee Footprint

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa has its sights set on expanding its footprint in Tennessee, so area developers Don and Maria Williams are proud to welcome Erin Powell as the brand’s newest multi-unit franchisee in the Nashville market. Erin’s remarkable entrepreneurial journey and commitment to promoting wellness align seamlessly with Hand & Stone’s mission, making her an inspiring addition ready to open three new locations in Tennessee over the next three years. In partnership with entrepreneur Dale Goodrich, the two business owners will open spas in Nolensville, Spring Hill and Smyrna, a noteworthy step toward continued growth in the region.

Erin Powell, a seasoned entrepreneur and business leader, brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her new role as a multi-unit franchisee with Hand & Stone. Prior to her journey with Hand & Stone, Erin was actively involved in various startup initiatives, demonstrating her passion for innovation and making a positive impact. Most notably, Erin founded Ginger Juice, a company anchored in providing the healthiest products for customers to feel their absolute best in her hometown of Richmond, VA. This venture, which she started working another full-time job and as a single mom, not only reflects her entrepreneurial spirit but also her commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Erin’s introduction to Hand & Stone came through her personal journey of seeking wellness and balance in her life. As a firm believer in the transformative power of massage and self-care, she discovered the profound impact these practices have on overall well-being. This led her to explore Hand & Stone as the ideal platform to share her passion for wellness with a wider audience.

“I am thrilled to join Hand & Stone and bring their innovative wellness technologies and services to the Nashville market,” says Erin Powell. “Hand & Stone’s commitment to excellence, coupled with its supportive community and franchise system, resonates deeply with my values. I am excited to provide individuals with the opportunity to experience rejuvenation and relaxation through our offered services.”

Erin’s dedication to promoting wellness and enriching lives makes her a natural fit for Hand & Stone’s mission. As she takes on the role of a multi-unit franchisee, she is poised to make a lasting impact on the Nashville community.

As Hand & Stone continues its expansion across the United States, Tennessee remains a priority market for the brand. Don and Maria Williams, current Hand & Stone spa owners, have turned their focus to area development for the brand and continue to prioritize growth in the region. Their journey with Hand & Stone began in 2010, when they opened their first spa in Florida after Maria was experiencing constant backpain and turned to massage therapy as a remedy. As they became more committed to the brand over the years, they opened eight total locations in Florida, eventually selling them back to Hand & Stone corporate and then acquiring two more. Maria also pursued and received her esthetician license.

“We’re very fortunate to have found a brand we believe in so deeply. Discovering Hand & Stone and investing in them has altered the trajectory of our lives in the best possible way,” says the Williams. “We’re now pursuing three additional agreements in Tennessee, a state we’re now planning to call home, and look forward to the future success of our businesses and bringing Hand & Stone to new communities.”

The Williams are now an even more integral part of the Hand & Stone’s growth strategy and they look forward to bringing additional franchisees into the Hand & Stone family.