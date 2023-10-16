MTSU Football Staffer Charged with Indecent Exposure, Resisting Arrest

October 16, 2023 – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Patrol Division officers arrested a man for exposing himself to a teenager at Target over the weekend. Police believe there may be other possible victims.

Nicholas Woodley, 29, of Murfreesboro, was arrested at the Old Fort Pkwy. business around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. Woodley has been charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest. A story by WSMV reported that Woodley is the director of player personnel for the MTSU football team.

The preliminary investigation shows Woodley allegedly exposed himself to a teenager on Saturday, Oct. 14. Woodley returned to Target on Sunday and was arrested after police responded to a suspicious person call. The investigation revealed Woodley frequented the store for the past five days.

Detectives are urging anyone who believes themselves to be a possible victim of Woodley to contact MPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective Ben Sagrera at 629-201-5633 or Crime Stoppers of Rutherford County at 615-893-STOP (7867).

Woodley has been trespassed from all Rutherford County Target stores.

The investigation is on-going.

Woodley was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $3,000 bond. He has a hearing in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.

According to a bio on goblueraders.com, Woodley is in his fifth season on Rick Stockstill’s staff and his first as the programs Director of Player Personnel. He spent one year as a quality control assistant and three years as a defensive graduate assistant before moving into his new role.

Woodley oversees the day-to-day recruiting operations of Blue Raider football, monitoring prospect information, prospect evaluations and all aspects of on-campus visits. Woodley’s responsibilities also include the recruiting big board and all forms of recruiting databases.