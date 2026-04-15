Ludlow & Prime in Franklin Closes

Ludlow & Prime has closed its Berry Farms location at 6001 Hughes Crossing, Franklin.

Boyle Management confirmed the restaurant is now closed but did not disclose its closing date. All social media for the restaurant have been deleted, but the website still remains active, with no notification of its closing. On the restaurant door, there is no information for customers stating that the restaurant has closed.

This was the second location for Ludlow & Prime. The first, at Brentwood Place, 330 Franklin Road, closed in January 2025 after almost 10 years in business.

Nation’s Restaurant News reported in 2025 that Ludlow Hospitality LLC, the parent company for Ludlow & Prime and Ludlow’s Gumbo Bar, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2024. Court documents reveal the company owes 49 creditors, with liabilities ranging from $1 million to $10 million, including the Small Business Administration, to which it owes $1 million.

Ludlow & Prime is locally owned by Tim Kohler.

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