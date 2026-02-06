Love the Dress to Host 18th Annual Prom Event

Love the Dress TN is thrilled to announce its 15th Annual Prom Event, taking place on February 28 and March 1 at The Gate Church, located at 4040 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin, TN. Since its inception in 2011, this community-driven initiative has empowered over 5,800 young women to find the perfect dress for their spring formal events, offering an unforgettable experience to Middle Tennessee families.

The event features a collection of over 3,500 stunning gowns, including cocktail dresses and prom attire, generously donated by local high schools, community members, department stores, bridal shops, and national designers. Love the Dress acknowledges the financial challenges many families face and is honored to continue serving the community through this cherished tradition.

How the Event Works:

Local school counselors identify students in need and provide them with vouchers to shop at the event free of charge. Any young woman can also request a voucher directly through the Love the Dress TN website. However, any student in grades 8-12 can attend regardless of need and is encouraged to give a ($10-$20) donation. All donations given go toward covering event expenses.

Appointments are required to attend and will open on the Love the Dress TN website on

February 15 at 5:00 PM. Schools and group homes wishing to schedule a group appointment are encouraged to contact Mindy via the website to reserve a dedicated shopping time.

Event Details:

Dates: February 27 & February 28

Location: The Gate Church

4040 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37067

To learn more about the event, how to donate a dress, volunteer, or to make an appointment, www.lovethedresstn.com.

