2/6/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 30°F, High Expected 55°F

As of 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather features clear skies with a temperature of 30.2°F and a gentle breeze moving at 3.8 mph. There is currently no precipitation reported.
Today’s forecast calls for a high of 55°F with an increase in wind speed, reaching up to 17.6 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%. Nighttime temperatures are anticipated to rise slightly compared to last night, setting a low at around 36°F with persistent overcast skies. Wind speeds tonight may increase to 15.4 mph, but the probability of rain remains at zero.
No official weather warnings are currently in place for Williamson County. Residents can expect calm weather conditions to continue through the night with no immediate severe weather threats on the horizon.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|55°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|34°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|53°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|63°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|63°F
|49°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|56°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|46°F
|32°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
