Love’s Alibi Brings Elevated Cocktails and Tavern Fare to Nashville’s Gulch This Fall

The newest addition to the Gulch’s nightlife boom, Love’s Alibi is a cocktail-forward neighborhood bar as part of LeBlanc + Smith, the award-winning team behind Barrel Proof, The Chloe, and more. Helmed by Nashville-based partner Jason Sorbet alongside Robert LeBlanc and Liam Deegan, Love’s Alibi is slated to open in the Fall of 2025, serving refined beverages and elevated tavern-style food.

The forthcoming bar will channel an irreverent spirit of liveliness from decades past, fostering camaraderie with a hint of mischief. The beverage program will feature a large selection of rare spirits and intentional cocktails as well as classic and affordable options for those looking to make the bar their local spot, while an elevated tavern-style food menu will include refreshed takes on familiar bar classics and will be designed for sharing.

Designed in partnership with Nashville’s Frank Atelier, Love’s Alibi’s interiors draw inspiration from the empowered women icons of the rock ‘n roll era with soft neon pastels, backlit glass blocks, polished woods, and abundant greenery bringing a soft aesthetic to a space that feels lived-in and loved. The bar will have a timeless sense of style and a warm, engaging, and fun atmosphere that positions itself at an intersection of a local watering hole and design-forward cocktail bar: a stylish but unpretentious third place that’s joyful, culturally grounded, and enduring.

Love’s Alibi will be open daily from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

