10/12/25: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 74°F Following High of 76°F

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County on October 12, 2025, the weather is clear with a temperature of 73.9°F. Winds are presently light at 6.7 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, conditions peaked at a high of 75.9°F and a low of 50.4°F. The day maintained clear skies with winds reaching up to 9.2 mph, and there was no precipitation.

Tonight, the forecast remains clear with an expected low of 59.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds of up to 4.8 mph anticipated.

The outlook for the upcoming day predicts continued clear skies, maintaining a trend of dry and mild conditions. Residents can expect another pleasant day similar to today.

Today’s Details High 76°F Low 50°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 40% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 74°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 6:15pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 76°F 50°F Mainly clear Monday 78°F 52°F Clear sky Tuesday 78°F 53°F Clear sky Wednesday 79°F 54°F Clear sky Thursday 78°F 56°F Clear sky Friday 78°F 57°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate

