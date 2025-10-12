10/12/25: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 74°F Following High of 76°F

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County on October 12, 2025, the weather is clear with a temperature of 73.9°F. Winds are presently light at 6.7 mph, with no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, conditions peaked at a high of 75.9°F and a low of 50.4°F. The day maintained clear skies with winds reaching up to 9.2 mph, and there was no precipitation.
Tonight, the forecast remains clear with an expected low of 59.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds of up to 4.8 mph anticipated.
The outlook for the upcoming day predicts continued clear skies, maintaining a trend of dry and mild conditions. Residents can expect another pleasant day similar to today.
Today’s Details
High
76°F
Low
50°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
74°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
6:15pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|76°F
|50°F
|Mainly clear
|Monday
|78°F
|52°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|78°F
|53°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|79°F
|54°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|78°F
|56°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|78°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: moderate
Next 24 Hours
