10/12/25: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 74°F Following High of 76°F

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County on October 12, 2025, the weather is clear with a temperature of 73.9°F. Winds are presently light at 6.7 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, conditions peaked at a high of 75.9°F and a low of 50.4°F. The day maintained clear skies with winds reaching up to 9.2 mph, and there was no precipitation.

Tonight, the forecast remains clear with an expected low of 59.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds of up to 4.8 mph anticipated.

The outlook for the upcoming day predicts continued clear skies, maintaining a trend of dry and mild conditions. Residents can expect another pleasant day similar to today.

Today’s Details

High
76°F
Low
50°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
74°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
6:15pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 76°F 50°F Mainly clear
Monday 78°F 52°F Clear sky
Tuesday 78°F 53°F Clear sky
Wednesday 79°F 54°F Clear sky
Thursday 78°F 56°F Clear sky
Friday 78°F 57°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate
Next 24 Hours

