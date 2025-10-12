Live Music Schedule at Puckett’s for October

Puckett’s is turning up the volume this October with a month packed full of live music, storytelling and Southern flavor. From fresh faces taking the mic for the first time to chart-topping songwriters sharing the stories behind their biggest hits, these shows capture the heart of Tennessee’s music scene one stage at a time. Make your reservations for all locations here.
What’s playing at Puckett’s this month:
Open Mic Night — Hendersonville (Sunday, Oct. 12 | 5–7 p.m.)
Hosted by Alex Tinker, this monthly series invites local singer-songwriters to perform in a family-friendly setting. Guests can enjoy comfort classics while discovering new hometown talent. Musicians can sign up online or via in-restaurant QR code. A $20 food and beverage minimum applies.
MTSU Rhythm: Live & Local — Murfreesboro (Tuesdays, Oct. 14 and Oct. 28 | 6:30–8 p.m.)
Spotlighting the next generation of Nashville talent, this songwriter-in-the-round series features rotating lineups of MTSU students performing original music. No cover; tips appreciated. MTSU students receive 20% off their order with valid ID, excluding alcohol, tax and gratuity.
Hitmakers Series — Franklin, Columbia and Hendersonville (Thursday, Oct. 16 | Every third Thursday of the Month)
Every third Thursday, Puckett’s hosts its Hitmakers Series across the Franklin, Columbia and Hendersonville locations. The evening offers an intimate listening-room experience featuring chart-topping writers who share the stories, inspiration and heart behind every lyric. Cover is $20, and a credit card is required to hold the reservation for this event.
Puckett’s locations:
15 Public Square, Columbia
120 4th Avenue S, Franklin
1039 Glenbrook Way, Hendersonville
114 N Church Street, Murfreesboro
500 Church Street, Nashville
