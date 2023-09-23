List of Food & Beverage Vendors for 2023 Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin

With more than 40 different options, and over half of them Tennessee-based, the mouth-watering food lineup is guaranteed to please attendees of the jam-packed two-day Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. While the beverages are sure to keep attendees nice and refreshed for a September day in Franklin, TN.

With some returning and some new, there’s no doubt the deliciously diverse food and beverage options can satisfy any hankering. Digging in straight to the food vendors, the options are endless for a sweet treat between Grant’s Family Ice Cream, Moosic City Ice Cream, Nashville Cotton Candyand Padrinos Pops. While Gerard’s Paella, Empanada House, Quang Noodle and Vui’s Kitchenare delectable representations of the cultures present at Pilgrimage Festival. And keeping top of mind certain dietary restrictions, Wild Flower Vegan Chicken, Nashbowls Açaí and The Urban Juicerhave you covered. See a full list of food partners below.

FOOD PARTNERS: 40 BELOW, BAG LADY’S FRY JOINT, BULLDOG BURGERY, CHA-ZAH, DANK DOGS, EMPANADA HOUSE, FRANKLIN FRUIT JUICE BAR, FRANKLIN FRUIT TEAS, GERARD’S PAELLA, GRANT’S FAMILY ICE CREAM (BEN & JERRY’S), HAUTEWHEELS ROLLING SANDWICH, JUST LOVE COFFEE, LOGAN’S SNACK SHACK, MIKEY’S PIZZA, MOOSIC CITY ICE CREAM, MUSIC CITY BRISKET, NASHBOWLS AÇAÍ, NASHVILLE COTTON CANDY, NOFUSS TACO’S, OLIVER’S ICE BOX, PADRINOS POPS, PIZZA NOVA, PUFF DADDY’S GRILL BBQ, QUANG NOODLES, RETRO SNO, ROTI’S RICE BOWLS, SHWARMA POINT, SMASH CITY BURGERS, TACO GIRL, THE MAC SHACK, THE URBAN JUICER, VANSAUWAS TACOS, VOODOO CAJUN/HOMESLICE PIZZA, VUI’S KITCHEN, WHITE ALLIGATOR, WILD FLOWER VEGAN CHICK.

Coffee or tea?

How about both? Returning to Pilgrimage Festival for a second year, DUNKIN’ will be joining as the Official Coffee & Tea of the event, providing festivalgoers, artists, and staff with samples of Pumpkin Iced Coffee and one of their Green Tea Refreshers, ensuring that Pilgrimage Runs on DUNKIN’.

For music lovers looking for that perfect adult beverage, the Pilgrimage Festival mixology experience continues to grow with help from the finest spirit partners, including Deep Eddy Vodka, Dickel Bourbon, High West Whiskey, and Milagro Tequila. For the wine enthusiasts, Pilgrimage Festival is excited to welcome iconic Beaulieu Vineyard as a partner, featuring handcrafted wines from the finest grapes of Napa Valley.

The sought-after Pilgrimage Beer Hall will feature Asheville, NC-based Wicked Weed Brewing’s most popular and seasonal beers, plus several local and regional brews on draft. Guests can get their sip on while catching NCAA and NFL programming on the LED screens all weekend long. For those that prefer a crisp, cold beer or a refreshingly tasty vodka seltzer, the event is proud to feature Bud Light and NÜTRL.

PREMIER BEVERAGE PARTNERS: BEAULIEU VINEYARD, BUD LIGHT, DEEP EDDY VODKA, DICKEL BOURBON, DUNKIN’, HIGH WEST WHISKEY, MILAGRO TEQUILA, NÜTRL, WICKED WEED BREWING.

The food and beverage vendors aren’t the only must-see lineup. On September 23 & 24, the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will return to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN. Now celebrating its ninth year, festival headliners for 2023 include The Lumineers, Zach Bryan, The Black Crowes and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, plus The Head And The Heart, Yola, Better Than Ezra, James Bay, Hailey Whitters, Boy Named Banjo, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price, Luke Grimes, Ian Munsick, The War and Treaty, Patrick Droney, and many more.

Tickets and parking passes are currently on sale at PilgrimageFestival.com,