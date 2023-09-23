2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 6

Week six of Middle Tennessee high school football is in the books and we have all the results you need to know right here.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cheatham County
Cheatham County Central 20 at Jo Byrns 13
Harpeth 33 at Summertown 25
White House Heritage 20 at Sycamore 14
Davidson County
Antioch 34 at Stewarts Creek 27
Cane Ridge 3 at LaVergne 0
Page 42 at Glencliff 6
James Lawson 0 at Hillsboro 35
Hunters Lane 0 at BGA 51
Brentwood at Nashville Overton
Stratford 53 at RePublic 14
Haywood 42 at Maplewood 0
Smyrna 34 at McGavock 0
Lipscomb – Open
MBA 0 at McCallie 35
Pearl Cohn 55 at Station Camp 0
MUS 19 at Ensworth 14
Father Ryan 21 at Briarcrest 28
Goodpasture 14 at CPA 41
Pope John Paul 15 at Davidson Academy 36
East Nashville 21 at FRA 42
Dickson County
Creek Wood High 7 at Fairview 24
Dickson County High 10 at Clarksville 38
Maury County
Ezell-Harding 28 at Columbia Central 55
Mount Pleasant 14 at Lewis Co. 43
Springfield 35 at Portland 0
Robertson County
White House 30 at Greenbrier 10
Smith Co. 14 at East Robertson 7
Rutherford County
Siegel 21 at Blackman 24
Eagleville 22 at Wayne Co. 30
Middle Tennessee Christian 16 at Friendship Christian 14
Oakland 35 at Rockvale 0
Riverdale 49 at Coffee Co. 0
Sumner County
Beech 34 at Hendersonville 14
Gallatin 24 at Green Hill 10
Westmoreland 14 at Liberty Creek 42
Pope John Paul II 15 at Davidson Academy 36
Williamson County
Brentwood Academy 24 at Baylor 31
Nolensville 14 at Centennial 17
Franklin 7 at Summit 13
Nashville Christian 39 at Grace Christian 36
Ravenwood 16 at Independence 14
Wilson County
Mt. Juliet 47 at Wilson Central 23
Watertown 0 at Lebanon 37
