2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 6

Week six of Middle Tennessee high school football is in the books and we have all the results you need to know right here.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Cheatham County

Cheatham County Central 20 at Jo Byrns 13

Harpeth 33 at Summertown 25

White House Heritage 20 at Sycamore 14

Davidson County

Antioch 34 at Stewarts Creek 27

Cane Ridge 3 at LaVergne 0

Page 42 at Glencliff 6

James Lawson 0 at Hillsboro 35

Hunters Lane 0 at BGA 51

Brentwood at Nashville Overton

Stratford 53 at RePublic 14

Haywood 42 at Maplewood 0

Smyrna 34 at McGavock 0

Lipscomb – Open

MBA 0 at McCallie 35

Pearl Cohn 55 at Station Camp 0

MUS 19 at Ensworth 14

Father Ryan 21 at Briarcrest 28

Goodpasture 14 at CPA 41

Pope John Paul 15 at Davidson Academy 36

East Nashville 21 at FRA 42

Dickson County

Creek Wood High 7 at Fairview 24

Dickson County High 10 at Clarksville 38

Maury County

Ezell-Harding 28 at Columbia Central 55

Mount Pleasant 14 at Lewis Co. 43

Springfield 35 at Portland 0

Robertson County

Cheatham Co. 20 at Jo Byrns 13

White House 30 at Greenbrier 10

Smith Co. 14 at East Robertson 7

Rutherford County

Siegel 21 at Blackman 24

Eagleville 22 at Wayne Co. 30

Middle Tennessee Christian 16 at Friendship Christian 14

Oakland 35 at Rockvale 0

Riverdale 49 at Coffee Co. 0

Sumner County

Beech 34 at Hendersonville 14

Gallatin 24 at Green Hill 10

Westmoreland 14 at Liberty Creek 42

Pope John Paul II 15 at Davidson Academy 36

Williamson County

Brentwood Academy 24 at Baylor 31

Hunters Lane 0 at Battle Ground Academy 51

Brentwood High 38 at Nashville Overton 0

Nolensville 14 at Centennial 17

Creek Wood 7 at Fairview 24

Franklin 7 at Summit 13

Nashville Christian 39 at Grace Christian 36

Ravenwood 16 at Independence 14

Wilson County

Mt. Juliet 47 at Wilson Central 23

Watertown 0 at Lebanon 37

