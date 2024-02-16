Let It Go with Fairview Middle Theater

February 13, 2024 – Travel to Arendelle during Fairview Middle’s spring musical, Frozen Jr.

The show opens on February 22, 2024, and audiences will follow the journey of Anna and Elsa as they discover the hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.

Tickets are available online and cost $10. The date and time of each performance is listed below. Fairview Middle is located at 7200 Cumberland Drive in Fairview.

Thursday, February 22 at 6 p.m.

Friday, February 23 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 24 at 4 p.m.

Thursday, February 29 at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 1 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, February 24, kid-friendly activities will be available for ticket holders beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Source: WCS InFocus

