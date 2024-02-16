OBITUARY: Shirley Ann Mosley McCord

Shirley Ann Mosley McCord, age 76 of Franklin, TN passed away February 13, 2024.

She was born in Maury County, TN to the late J.M. & Ellen Mosley.

Shirley was a wonderful homemaker, and she loved her family deeply.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul McCord, Sr.; brother, Hoby Mosley; sister, Katherine Ragsdale; two grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Paul, Jr. (Deborah) McCord; daughters, Sheila Renne (Richard) Mealer and Christy McCord (Paul) Brown; brother, Michael Eugene “Chigger” Mosley; sisters, Becky Height and Betty Beasley; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and many loving nieces & nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday prior to the service. Stanley Jones will officiate. Graveside Service will follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

