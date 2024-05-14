Man Suspected of Unlawful Photography in Cool Springs Galleria Bathroom

UPDATE: The individual in the mall surveillance video has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

May 14, 2024 – Police in Franklin are searching for a man who allegedly used his phone to take photos and/or video of a minor using the restroom.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, May 4 in a men’s restroom at Cool Springs Galleria. The victim, 11, told police that while he was using the bathroom, somebody held their cell phone under the stall, pointing the camera in his direction.

Police have identified the suspect as a white man with long blonde hair and a black beard. While visiting the mall, he was wearing a grey long-sleeve t-shirt, black pants, purple hat, and grey Nike sneakers with an orange trim. The suspect was seen arriving at the mall in a grey or silver SUV.

2024001393 from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

Source: Franklin police

