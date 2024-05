Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating a missing person, Kevin R. Sharp, 69, of Eagleville.

Sharp is a 6-foot tall, 190 pound white man with white hair.

He was last seen Saturday, May 4, at his residence.

His vehicle, a black 2021 Subaru Outback, was found in Putnam County by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper the following day.

Anyone with information relevant to this case should call Detective Mina Awad at (615) 904-3177.

